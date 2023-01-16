Kanye West's Lawyers Want Newspaper Ad to Tell Him They're Dropping from Case

Kanye West's legal team wants to officially say they're finished representing the rapper in a lawsuit -- and they're planning on doing so in a very public way.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Greenberg Traurig, LLP claims there's been "a breakdown in communication" with Kanye, as they attempt to let him know they're off of the case. They say Ye apparently deactivated the phone number they previously used to get in touch with him.

As a result, the docs say the company's looking to use "alternative means" to reach him ... which includes putting ads out in 2 L.A.-based newspapers, and publishing the order from the judge, which allows them to withdraw from the case, for all to see.

Play video content 12/1/22 InfoWars

The docs say the goal is to inform the rapper about the order -- and seeing as he's incommunicado, this is the best option left to give him notice. The firm says it's aware the publication would "likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication."

For those unaware, K.W.'s been pretty MIA since he announced his love for Hitler and Nazis on Alex Jones' "InfoWars" last year.

TMZ broke the story, however -- we learned Kanye and Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori recently had some sort of wedding ceremony ... though we're told it doesn't appear they've filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.