Hype House Sued by Landlord, Allegedly Trashed Home and Not Paying Up

Members of the influencer group The Hype House are gonna end up in court -- a landlord claims they're not coughing up the dough they agreed to pay for some heavy damage to his property.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, TikTokers Thomas Petrou, Cole Hudson, Mia Hayward, Calvin Goldby, Patrick Huston, and Nicholas Austin are all defendants in the lawsuit landlord Daniel Fitzgerald filed for breach of contract.

In the suit, he says the crew moved out of the Hollywood Hills pad 5 months before their lease ended, and left it way worse for wear.

They entered a 1-year agreement in May 2020, according to the docs, and when they bounced early, Fitzgerald claims they'd caused more than $300K in property damage.

Fitzgerald claims he got the Hype Housers to agree, in writing, to pay $10K a month over 40 months to settle up with him -- but they're not even doing that.

In docs, he says they've only been paying him $2,500 per month since January of last year ... and even though he sent a notice to pay the balance, they never did.

Fitzgerald's suing to get the remaining balance paid in full immediately, per the agreement.

We've reached out to The Hype House for comment ... so far, no word back.