Leslie Jordan Died from 'Cardiac Dysfunction' ... Before Crashing Car into Building

1/19/2023 1:52 PM PT
Leslie Jordan was not killed as the result of a car accident, instead, he suffered a "sudden cardiac dysfunction" which resulted in his death and caused him to crash.

The L.A. County Coroner's Office just released its findings from the October 24 incident. TMZ broke the story -- first responders raced to the scene after Jordan had crashed his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.

At the time, investigators told us they believed Jordan suffered some sort of medical emergency before the crash ... and now that has been confirmed.

The coroner's report states Leslie was taking heart medication at the time of his death -- and his heart was in really bad shape -- with one of his arteries 80% blocked, and another 50% blocked.

We were first to report Leslie had complained of shortness of breath in the weeks leading up to his death, and had an appointment with a heart doctor scheduled in the near future.

Leslie's death left Hollywood stunned, including his costars on "Call Me Kat" -- the show he was driving to when he died.

10/22/22
JAMMIN' OUT
Leslie was 67.

