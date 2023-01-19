Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mario Lopez Relists $5 Million Home ... Saved by the Discount???

1/19/2023 12:30 AM PT
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.

The 8-bedroom, 8-bathroom pad comes with all the features you'd imagine. The entrance has a courtyard with Spanish tile and beautiful fountains.

There's also a gourmet kitchen, a ton of natural light and the master bath leads to a private gym/dance studio walled with mirrors.

The separate 2-bedroom guest home has its own kitchenette and living room too.

Outside there's a gorgeous pool, outdoor kitchen and a cabana area with a built-in entertainment center.

It also has a bocce ball court -- not to mention the amazing views of the city!

The famed TV host already owns a couple homes in Burbank, but he'll be laying his head down in an even bigger mansion in L.A.’s La Cañada-Flintridge suburb.

He reportedly scooped up the new home last month for $9.4 million.

Daniel Sanchez of Dilbeck Real Estate holds the listing for his Glendale property.

