Kodak Black and Tyga Soak Up Attention at Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

Tyga was front and center for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Collection in Paris, and by his account ... Kodak Black was the real winner of the show!!!

The "Taste" rapper captured footage of the Super Gremlin soaking up a standing ovation at the conclusion of the new spread ... and elsewhere getting lit to the sounds of Rosalía, the event's live performer.

Tyga was a pretty popular fellow himself ... dapping it up with BTS singer/rapper J-Hope and Jackson Wang, and shutting down the block outside the show in his custom LV jumpsuit.

