'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Says Reboot Damaging to Nickelodeon Survivors

Former "Zoey 101" star Alexa Nikolas says moving forward with a reboot of the show is a slap in the face, given the alleged abuse she and others endured at Nickelodeon.

We got Alexa as she was protesting outside the network HQ in Burbank -- where she says she was traumatized while making the hit show -- and she got candid about her misgivings toward old costars participating in the new version.

Alexa tells us the fact the reboot's even being produced disregards those who have come forward to speak about alleged abuse, and it sends a poor message to survivors everywhere ... not just at Nickelodeon.

She didn't hide her contempt for those involved in the show, telling us they're supporting a network she views as complicit in childhood trauma.

She says she wishes her former castmates were protesting with her ... or at the very least, supporting her for speaking out. Now, she just hopes they'll eventually come around to advocate for survivors and safe working conditions.

As we've told you, Alexa has been religiously protesting alleged abuse from higher-ups at the company. She's alleged she was pressured to drink at 18, got unwanted massages from an exec and was offered hush money.

ICYMI, there's been talk about bringing the show back. And, Nickelodeon reportedly announced production for a follow-up "Zoey 101" movie that has started this month with Jamie Lynn Spears as the exec producer.