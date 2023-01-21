Toasty Stars Feelin' Hot Hot Hot By The Fire!

With winter and cold temperatures in full swing, celebrities are getting their real claim to flame by cozying up to the fire. And of course, they're putting their Hot Hollywood flare on each snap ... so gather around and see which stars are bringing the heat!

Kourtney Kardashian wore nothing but a furry blanket and curled up by her fireplace, while ex-housewife Lisa Rinna owned it like a true beauty in front of her fire, and Brooklyn Beckham posted up in front of the flame and enjoyed a glass of red wine ... looking fine!