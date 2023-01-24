'Bachelor' Zach Shallcross Does Cringeworthy Griddy Dance With Contestant

The Griddy's monumental run might've come to a screeching halt on Monday -- Justin Jefferson's famous celebration made its way to Bachelor Nation ... and it's every bit as cringe as you'd expect.

It all went down during the first episode of the new season of "The Bachelor" ... when contestant Madison Johnson inexplicably showed up for a second round of one-on-one time with leading man Zach Shallcross -- despite other girls not getting the chance to sit down with him yet.

Madison decided to use her bonus round with Zach -- a former football player for Cal Poly -- to put their Griddy skills on display ... and the moment might've single-handedly confirmed that the dance has officially gone full cheugy.

Social media was quick to give one collective eye-roll over the scene ... with many considering the act finishing what Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki started by killing the dance once and for all.

To cap off the bizarre moment, Madison pulled Zach in for a kiss ... which, somehow, was even more awkward than the dance sesh. Zach wasn't a big fan of the move ... admitting the vibe was off.

Later in the episode, Madison pulled Zach aside for a third time to ask him if he felt a connection ... leading him to break things off before the rose ceremony.