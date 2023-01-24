49ers' Charles Omenihu Arrested For Domestic Violence ... Ahead of NFC Title Game

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu -- who's recorded two sacks in the team's two playoff games this year -- has been arrested for domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend ... just days before the NFC Championship Game.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the altercation involving Omenihu happened on Monday at around 4:39 PM.

Cops say when officers arrived on the scene, an adult female claimed her boyfriend -- identified as Omenihu -- pushed her to the ground during an argument.

The SJPD says the woman did not have any visible wounds ... but she did complain about "pain to her arm." Cops say she refused medical attention.

According to the SJPD, officers made contact with Omenihu -- and ultimately arrested him for misdemeanor domestic violence. Cops say an emergency protective restraining order was also issued.

The 25-year-old was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail ... but has since posted bail.

The Niners said in a statement Tuesday they were aware of the arrest and "are in the process of gathering further information."

Omenihu -- who was traded from the Texans to the 49ers in November 2021 -- has been a key player on S.F.'s defense this year ... tallying 4.5 sacks in the regular season, while adding two more in the postseason.