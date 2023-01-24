Lil Meech Says His Dad Heavily Critiques 'BMF' Scenes That Aren't Legit

... I Can't Be Anything Less Than 💯!!!

Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory is winning rave reviews playing his father in 50 Cent's hit "BMF" series, but his dad Big Meech isn't as easily impressed as regular viewers.

Lil Meech recently revealed to Lore'l on "The Morning Hustle" that the senior Meech -- who's currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for drug trafficking -- calls him out for stuff he sees on the show that he wouldn't do in real life!!!

Lil Meech explained the smallest things ... such as having his shoestrings tied a certain style, and spiking his dad's antenna -- but one scene, in particular, caused him to flare up from the cell.

During the first season, Wood Harris' character "Pat" punches Lil Meech in the stomach ... a complete fallacy in Big Meech's book, who says he's never been beaten up in his life, and we believe him!!!

Lil Meech says he tried to explain to his dad it's simply a TV show with various arcs, but his pops isn't trying to hear it.

Of course, those little white lies make for good drama -- the series was picked up for a third season last week, capping off a string of good fortune for Lil Meech, who just saw the charges in his airport gun case dropped like a bad habit.