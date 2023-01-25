Ex-NFLer Chris 'Swaggy' Baker Recovering From Stroke, 'My Life Almost Ended'

Ex-NFL defensive tackle Chris "Swaggy" Baker had a serious health scare ... revealing he suffered a stroke -- but thankfully, he appears to be doing better and on the road to recovery.

The 35-year-old former Washington star shared an update on his Instagram story ... saying, "Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago."

"I can't believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet."

Baker also shared video from a Hartford, CT hospital room ... showing him sitting up and talking to a nurse as he appears to be hooked up to IVs.

Baker's mother says he suffered the "serious" stroke on Friday ... but doctors stated he is responding as if it were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery -- calling it a "miracle."

She added Baker required emergency surgery following the stroke.

Baker was a lovable figure during his nine seasons in the league ... and was never shy to show off his dance moves on and off the field.

In fact, TMZ Sports has covered plenty of instances of Baker boogying on the runway at charity events in the past.

The Connecticut native most notably played for Washington from 2011-16 ... and racked up 214 tackles and 12 sacks over the course of his career.