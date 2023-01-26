Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Rule Out Retirement After Head Injuries, 'He Comes Back'

Tua Tagovailoa isn't retiring early ... his parents said this week he'll be back next year despite suffering multiple significant head injuries this past season.

Galu and Diane Tagovailoa cleared up the speculation on Wednesday during an interview at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii ... saying the 24-year-old Miami Dolphins signal caller has zero plans to call it quits prematurely after experiencing several concussions while playing in 2022.

"He comes back," Galu said. "That's their guy. They love him, we love them and what they're doing and how they're helping him with his recovery and everything else trying to get him back."

Is there any doubt that he comes back and plays next year?



“No, he comes back. That’s their guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back. pic.twitter.com/tO40eCO9BU — Tili🌺 (@tili____) January 26, 2023 @tili____

Tua's health initially became a topic of concern early in the season, when he suffered back-to-back head injuries against the Bills and Bengals in a span of less than a week.

Some at the time believed the quarterback should've retired immediately, with famed neuropathologist Bennet Omalu telling TMZ Sports the damage might already be irreparable.

Play video content OCTOBER 2022 TMZSports.com

Tagovailoa ultimately came back and seemed to show no issues -- but on Christmas against the Packers, he suffered yet another concussion ... sparking the retirement debate again.

His folks though, said it just ain't happening -- saying they're confident he's healing properly ... and the Miami organization is taking care of him.

Sadly, it happened.

Tua Tagovailoa is in the #concussion protocol after reporting symptoms today, likely from this play in Q2 ⬇️. Missed by team again, despite poor play & 3 INT's after. 3rd concussion of season-no doctor in their right mind can clear him this year. Season over. https://t.co/qbZLlgvk5S pic.twitter.com/NcMb5ZGOf4 — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 27, 2022 @ChrisNowinski1