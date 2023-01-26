Valentino Supermodel Takes Blame For Fall At Paris Fashion Show Runway

Play video content Twitter / @PRADAXBBY

The supermodel gone viral for taking a tumble at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris is saying the blame is all on her ... after people online started pointing fingers at the company for the way they design their shoes.

Kristen McMenamy took to Instagram Thursday, after a clip of her taking the hard fall -- then ripping her high heels off -- picked up steam online. She thanked the luxury brand and fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for the opportunity, before adding "I f***ed up."

For those unaware, many put the blame on Valentino, not Kristen, for the slip up ... saying it appeared the shoes she wore looked too small for her to walk in, or that she was given the wrong size. .

Kristen later returned to the runway without the heels, but many pointed out she still seemed to be walking awkwardly.

A rep for Valentino tells TMZ ... the company values the safety and well-being of its models hired to walk in its shows -- adding they were able to practice ahead of time in their shoes, and had the option to wear different ones if needed.

