Brandon Moreno Says He Has No Bad Blood W/ Figueiredo, Open To Truce

Brandon Moreno says he's had his last fight with Deiveson Figueiredo and is moving on with his career and life ... but the 125 lb. champ tells TMZ Sports he has absolutely no bad blood with his rival, though he's not sure the feeling's mutual.

We talked to Moreno just days after he defeated the 35-year-old former champion ... and we asked Brandon if he could see himself actually becoming friends with Deiveson.

"Yes, of course. I never feel nothing bad against him. The bad blood was a little bit because he was talking a lot of s**t about me in some interviews."

Moreno continued ... "After the fight, for example, I went with him and tried to shake hands. He didn't. I have a lot of respect for him. At the end, he was trying to sell the fight to get something for his family and I respect that because it's the same with me. I'm just doing this for my family."

We also asked Moreno if he foresaw a 5th fight between him and Figgy.

"Hopefully, no. I'm done. It was nice and we built something huge together. Even for the people, they don't want to see another between us. The smart people understand why we made four fights together, but for sure they don't want to see the fifth one."

"I need to pass the page. I need to rest my body and my mind. But, at the same time, I want to be active and I want to start to put more statements in this division and I want to keep building my legacy."

We also asked Moreno if believed he was the best/most accomplished flyweight in UFC history (obvious contenders are Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo), when he plans to get back in the Octagon, and who he wants to fight.