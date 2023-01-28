Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico.

The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ... this after a meeting we're told they attended together, which apparently went really well. Check out the photos for yourself ... they're straight-up embracing and smiling.

OW and JS were dressed down, but their spirits seemed to be pretty high ... chit-chatting in the parking lot and eventually going in for the big hug before going their separate ways.

It's startling to see this ... in a good way. Remember, they had a tumultuous 2022 -- Olivia, especially -- which was chock-full of low blows and finger-pointing from both sides in the wake of their breakup, not to mention what was said about their relationship by outsiders.

It all started with Olivia being served legal papers at a public event in April ... which turned out to be sent on behalf of Jason, who was trying to get her to respond to custody matters.

He denied that he'd done that intentionally, but she went on to call it a "vicious" move ... so, at the time, it seemed like there was no love lost between them -- even more so with Harry Styles in the picture, whom Olivia had been dating for at least a couple years by then.

Adding insult to injury ... their ex-nanny started to spill alleged dirt about their breakup, plus their pet tendencies. They came together for that one, though, and denied the claims.

Looming large over all of this was Olivia's "Don't Worry Darling" spat with Florence Pugh ... and Shia LaBeouf. Since then, she and Harry have split -- and the dust has settled, it seems.