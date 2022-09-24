'Don't Worry Darling' on Track to Clean Up at Box Office Despite Drama

There's been more said about the off-set shenanigans on "Don't Worry Darling" than the actual movie -- and it looks like that'll actually help it at the box office ... go figure!

The early numbers are in, and all the whispers have apparently attracted the public's attention ... based on estimations thus far -- 'DWD' is on track to rake in about $21 million this weekend, a huge W for WB, seeing how the movie only cost around $35 mil to make.

Warner Bros.' 'Don't Worry Darling' is headed for a solid $21 million opening at the domestic box office after grossing more than $9.4 million Friday https://t.co/B6VmgxljZH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 24, 2022 @THR

On Thursday alone, the movie pulled an impressive $3.1 million in previews (with limited screenings). When it opened wide on Friday, however ... it cashed in another $6.3 mil.

As of now, the movie's made about $9.4M total ... and at this rate, it'll have beat projections -- which had this thing fluctuating in the mid-to-high-10s, considering all the negative publicity surrounding the project ... particularly between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde.

Speaking of FP ... she actually went out of her way to post some behind the scenes shots from her days on set, and her collection make it seem like everything was super chill.

There's a photo of her and Olivia in there as well ... but it should be noted, it's a still frame from a scene in the movie -- as opposed to a true BTS shot, of which she has several with other castmates. At any rate, it seems Florence is trying to put out the fire here too.

She shouted out some crew members from the film -- not Olivia though -- and went on to say, "This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily - thank you."

The timing of her post is interesting, because a bombshell report from Vulture on Friday alleged that all the rumored drama between Florence and Olivia was, in fact, real ... and it did, indeed, have to do with Olivia supposedly being absent a lot, going missing with none other than Harry Styles. Per Vulture, FP and OW got into a "screaming match" on set.

In a new report from @__ChrisLee, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde broke into a “screaming match” during filming of Don't Worry Darling: https://t.co/SqTbC1JKXx pic.twitter.com/GVa88uWbAj — Vulture (@vulture) September 23, 2022 @vulture

The report says it left Florence fuming ... and she had to go into negotiations with Warner to make sure she'd promote the movie at the absolute bare minimum -- which she has.

That -- coupled with #SpitGate and suggestions that Harry and Olivia have split (which don't seem to be true) -- is the ultimate cherry on this messy sundae. And yet, it's cleaning up!