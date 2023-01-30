Abigail Breslin Marries Longtime Lover Ira Kunyansky

Abigail Breslin is officially a married woman ... revealing she tied the knot with her longtime lover Ira Kunyansky!

The "Zombieland" star took to IG, Sunday night ... telling fans she had exchanged vows with her now-husband over the weekend. She wrote," 01.28.23❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend. @richruski" .. while sharing a photo of the two at their wedding.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Before that, she made a post showing off THAT finger with her dazzling engagement ring and a wedding band ... saying "ya girl got married y’all."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her hubby Ira also proudly posted his bride, sharing a pic of them on their big day saying ... "Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9".

The newlyweds have been romantically linked since 2017 when they first started dating.

Ira popped the big question last February, and Abbie had a pretty funny reaction to his proposal when she posted it ... her caption read, "I was like, 'duh. #engagedyall".

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Since then, Abigail has shared some of their special moments with fans -- on New Year's they posed for a photo, as they rang in 2023 together.

Play video content