NHL Legend Bobby Hull Dead At 84
1/30/2023 8:02 AM PT
Bobby Hull -- one of the greatest hockey players of all time -- passed away early Monday morning, the NHL Alumni Association announced. He was 84 years old.
Known as the "Golden Jet," Hull is the all-time leading scorer in Chicago Blackhawks history with 604 goals ... and led the league in scoring seven different seasons. He was named the NHL's most valuable player twice -- in the 1964-65 and 1965-66 seasons.
He was also a 12-time All-Star.
Hull played for the Blackhawks for 15 seasons ... leading Chicago to a Stanley Cup win in 1961.
Hull also played for the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers before retiring after the 1979-80 season.
The NHL Alumni Association released a tweet on Hull's passing ... saying, "Hull was a driven player who always gave fans a memorable experience at every game and brought them to their feet."
"'The Golden Jet' was never in a rush to sign every autograph as an ambassador for the Blackhawks, one of his favourite accomplishments."
Bobby is the father of Brett Hull -- who also went on to have a stellar pro hockey career in his own right -- and Bobby Jr, Michelle, Bart and Blake.
"We send our deepest condolences to Bobby’s family, friends, former teammates, and Blackhawks organization during this very difficult time," the NHL AA added.
Hull -- who served as the Blackhawks' team ambassador until 2022 -- was embroiled in controversy off the ice ... and was infamously quoted saying Adolf Hitler "had some good ideas." He later denied making the comment ... saying, "false and defamatory."