NHL Legend Bobby Hull Dead At 84

Bobby Hull -- one of the greatest hockey players of all time -- passed away early Monday morning, the NHL Alumni Association announced. He was 84 years old.

Known as the "Golden Jet," Hull is the all-time leading scorer in Chicago Blackhawks history with 604 goals ... and led the league in scoring seven different seasons. He was named the NHL's most valuable player twice -- in the 1964-65 and 1965-66 seasons.

He was also a 12-time All-Star.

Hull played for the Blackhawks for 15 seasons ... leading Chicago to a Stanley Cup win in 1961.

Hull also played for the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers before retiring after the 1979-80 season.

The NHL Alumni Association released a tweet on Hull's passing ... saying, "Hull was a driven player who always gave fans a memorable experience at every game and brought them to their feet."

"'The Golden Jet' was never in a rush to sign every autograph as an ambassador for the Blackhawks, one of his favourite accomplishments."

Bobby is the father of Brett Hull -- who also went on to have a stellar pro hockey career in his own right -- and Bobby Jr, Michelle, Bart and Blake.

"We send our deepest condolences to Bobby’s family, friends, former teammates, and Blackhawks organization during this very difficult time," the NHL AA added.