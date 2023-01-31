Floyd Mayweather Hits Gym For Training Sesh Weeks Before Return To Ring

Play video content

Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring in less than 4 weeks, and that means it's time for the 50-0 legend to sharpen his tools ... so TBE linked up with social media influencer Jarvis, threw on a pair of gloves, and punched him in the face for a few rounds!

Mayweather is taking on 35-year-old fighter Aaron "The Joker" Chalmers on February 25 at the famed O2 Arena in London ... his 6th exhibition fight.

Of course, Floyd retired from fighting professionally in 2017 ... but has crisscrossed the world, putting on exhibitions from Dubai to Japan. Mayweather last fought KSI's brother, Deji, in November 2022.

In an effort to prepare for his latest fight against the 5-2 MMA fighter, Money grabbed one of his influencer friends, Jarvis (formerly known as FaZe Jarvis) ... and the men sparred a few rounds.

Mayweather, arguably the greatest boxer ever, got the best of Jarvis ... and the after-sparring photo is all the proof you need.

As for the upcoming bout, we're told Mayweather has struck a deal with The Zeus Network ... who will exclusively stream the fight.

Floyd sent us a statement, and it was short, sweet and ominous.

"I'm coming to London to give The Joker some Royal pain."