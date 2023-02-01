Eagles' Josh Sills Indicted On Rape, Kidnapping Charges ... Days Before Super Bowl

Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges ... just 11 days before Philadelphia is slated to play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

According to prosecutors in Ohio, the charges stem from an incident that happened in Guernsey County back on Dec. 5, 2019.

Officials allege that Sills -- a rookie reserve lineman for the Eagles who made the team this year as an undrafted free agent -- "engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will."

Prosecutors say the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into the case -- and a grand jury eventually indicted Sills on one felony count of rape and one felony count of kidnapping this week.

The 25-year-old is slated to appear in court on the matter on Feb. 16 -- just four days after the Super Bowl.

Sills -- who played high school football in Ohio -- attended both West Virginia and Oklahoma State during his college career. He played just a handful of snaps for the Eagles this season, appearing in just one game against the Cardinals on Oct. 9.

Play video content