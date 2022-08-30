Matt Araiza's Parents Say They've Received 'Horrific' Death Threats After Rape Allegations

The parents of former Bills punter Matt Araiza say they've received "horrific threats of violence and death" in the wake of rape allegations made against the football player last week.

Araiza's mom and dad explained their situation in a lengthy statement to KUSI in San Diego on Monday evening -- saying "we have all been canceled" following a civil lawsuit that alleged Araiza participated in the gang rape of a 17-year-old in October 2021.

"There has been war waged on our son," the statement, which was attributed to "Mr. and Mrs. Araiza," read. "He has been tried and convicted in the media based on information released solely from the alleged victim and her attorney, much of it through social media."

"People have taken his information as factual, when it is not."

A woman ID'ed as only "Jane Doe" in court documents, filed last week, alleged that shortly after she showed up to a Halloween party at Araiza's home in San Diego when he was a member of the San Diego State football team, he and two of his teammates took turns raping her for over an hour.

Araiza denied the allegations shortly after the suit became public ... but the Bills cut him regardless on Saturday.

The 22-year-old punter's parents say it's been hell for them since ... adding in their statement, "[Matt] has been extorted, discriminated against, harassed and the subject of multiple and continuous threats of violence and death."

"Salacious rumors grew as fact," they continued. "There are multiple witness reports to deny the claims that are made against him. The legal system is designed to find the facts and make decisions. They should be allowed to do that."