Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour, Retires from Live Performances Due to Health

Ozzy Osbourne is canceling his upcoming tour, as well as the rest of his touring days for good ... citing a decline in his physical health that's preventing him from getting onstage.

The rocker announced Wednesday he's hanging it up on live shows ... starting with a slate of performances scheduled in the UK and Europe, which was supposed to begin in May. The tour was a continuation of a canceled Ozzy tour during COVID times.

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023 @OzzyOsbourne

Ozzy says an accident he suffered 4 years ago -- falling in 2019 and reaggravating an old neck/back injury from years ago -- hasn't quite gone according to plan in terms of recovery ... even now. Despite numerous surgeries, treatments and PT ... Ozzy says he still feels weak.

He adds, "I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable." Ozzy goes on to say that it hurts him he might be letting down fans.

One final heartfelt note from him ... "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

Ozzy thanks his family, his band, his crew and his longtime friends in Judas Priest for the loyalty, support and dedication to him and his career for all these years.

Of course, we've been aware of Ozzy's health-related setbacks for a good while now ... but all this time, he's said he was determined to get back into the spotlight to do what he loves most. All the while ... his wife and former manager, Sharon Osbourne, has been by his side.

She, herself, has been through some health scares -- and some controversies -- in recent years as well ... but she's been steadfast in supporting Ozzy through and through, and he's been there for there her in return.

