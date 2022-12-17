Sharon Osbourne Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Medical Emergency on Set

Sharon Osbourne suffered a terrifying medical emergency while shooting a paranormal TV show in California ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us it all went down Friday night ... Sharon fell ill on the set of the unnamed ghost-themed show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California. It was not clear if the cameras were rolling. The hotel was once featured on an episode of the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventurers.

A rep for the Ventura County Fire Department tells TMZ ... EMS workers responded to a "medical call" at Tavern around 6:30 p.m. Friday and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed Sharon was the patient.

We reached out to Glen Tavern and a manager said there was an "emergency," but he declined to provide details. We do not know Sharon's current condition.