Sharon Osbourne Agrees with Kanye West on BLM 'Scam' Wants Donation Back

Play video content TMZ.com

Sharon Osbourne doesn't totally understand the controversy with Kanye West and his "White Lives Matter" shirt ... but she agrees with his view on BLM being a "scam."

We got Sharon shopping at YSL on Rodeo Drive in Bev Hills and asked her about Kanye's controversial shirt ... and she told our photog all lives matter.

While Sharon admits she's not completely up to speed on all the intricacies of the debate around Kanye's fashion statement, she does have a strong opinion on BLM.

Sharon perked right up when we told her Kanye ripped BLM for being "a scam."

Ozzy's wife says the couple gave $900,000 to BLM -- presumably in 2020 -- and told us she would like her money back and wishes Kanye spoke out before they cut the check.

Sharon says Kanye shouldn't be canceled over the "White Lives Matter" shirt ... telling folks to simply ignore Ye if they don't like what he's doing.