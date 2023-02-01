'Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Legally Changes Name To Match Husband

"Selling Sunset" star Mary Fitzgerald will now be selling homes with a new last name ... she's officially been granted a change in order to take her hubby's.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the reality star and real estate agent's petition to change her name from Mary Catherine Fitzgerald to Mary Catherine Bonnet just went through.

This means she and her French husband, Romain Bonnet, will finally share the same last name ... years after they got married.

Mary says it wasn't an easy decision, first wanting to keep her name for business purposes, as everyone knew her as MCF up until this point ... but in reality, she says it's actually her ex-husband's last name and she's ready to let it go.

As she puts it, she and Romain are madly in love with each other and they plan to start a family soon ... making this the perfect time for the switch.

TMZ broke the story ... the reality show stars actually tied the knot 19 months before they got married on the Netflix show in 2019. Of course, this had lots of fans side-eyeing the validity of their nuptials, but Mary later insisted the TV wedding was the real thing.

