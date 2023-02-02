Clemson Hoops Star Brevin Galloway Scores Undies Deal After Testicle Injury

But I Got An Undies Deal Out Of It!!!

Clemson men's basketball star Brevin Galloway has turned a horrifying injury into a huge boon for his wallet ... scoring a big NIL deal after he severely hurt his testes last week.

Men's underwear company Shinesty announced Thursday they signed the senior guard to a pact that promises to pay him some cash and give him a whole bunch of undies -- after he suffered a testicular torsion injury that he hilariously described in a social media video as his balls "exploding."

Play video content

Galloway explained in the deal's announcement that he believed the ailment happened because he was wearing loose boxers. But, now, he says he's confident his new Shinesty Ball Hammock pouch gear will keep him -- and his babymakers -- safe and sound going forward.

"Now I can focus on dropping 3's," he said, "since I know Ball Hammocks won’t drop my 2's."

In the company's announcement, Shinesty officials said Galloway is recovering from his surgery nicely and will "return to the court later this month."