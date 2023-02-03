Kylie Jenner Sprays Herself Off With Hose in Pink Bikini, Loving Single Life

Kylie Jenner seems to have no problem adjusting to life post-Travis Scott ... living it up and looking smokin' hot while on a recent vacation.

Check out the pics ... the 25-year-old was down in Turks and Caicos with some friends and made good use of a hose while she sprayed the sand off her feet after a day of relaxing in the sun.

Kylie's looking as good as ever, dressed in a pink bikini as she laid out on a reclining beach chair, sipping some sort of drink in the process.

Remember, Kylie and Travis recently split -- though it appears the two are still cordial -- coming together this past week to celebrate their kids' birthdays. The former couple's daughter, Stormi, turned 5 and their son, Aire, celebrated turning 1.

The separate birthday parties came with some controversy though, some fans thought the massive blow-up heads used as decoration were insulting to the victims from Astroworld -- as Travis used the blow-up head imagery to promote his album of the same name.