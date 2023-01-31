Kylie Jenner Flaunts Hot Bod in Caribbean Amid Travis Scott Split Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may well be dunzo, but she's keeping her wits about herself -- heading down to the Caribbean for a little R&R ... and a lot of made-ya-look.

The beauty mogul was down in Turks and Caicos Sunday, where she hit the beach in a black two-piece bikini for what looks to be a solo outing where she caught rays and waves all at the same time ... and all for the camera's benefit, too, of course.

KJ walked up flaunting her toned physique, with a green wrap covering her lower body as she set up shop on the sand. Eventually, the makeshift skirt disappeared ... and her derriere was out in full view. A friendly reminder that she is, indeed, Kardashian-adjacent.

There's much to marvel at here ... a spray down in the shower, and then a dip in the ocean. There's even a nice shot of a tattoo she's got inked on her booty, which reads "sa-nə-tē" ... the phonetic pronunciation of "sanity." She's said it keeps her grounded.

Of course, Kylie hasn't really exposed her bod like this in quite a while -- not so out in the open, anyway. It makes one wonder if the split rumors about her and her baby daddy are true.

Play video content