'Laverne & Shirley' Star Cindy Williams Celebrated with Hometown Day in Her Honor

"Laverne & Shirley" star, Cindy Williams' name won't soon be forgotten in the place she grew up in ... because they're dedicating an entire day in her honor.

Williams was raised in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles, and there's now an official movement to declare January 25 -- the day she passed away -- as Cindy Williams Day in the community.

A spokesperson for the sixth district of Los Angeles tells TMZ ... “Our office was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cindy Williams, a Van Nuys treasure and Hollywood icon. Throughout her life, Cindy served as a role model to young women in Hollywood and showed them that, through hard work and dedication, they could achieve whatever they put their minds to."

As we reported, the actress, made famous for her portrayal of Shirley in the hugely popular "Laverne & Shirley" died at the age of 75 last month.

While she's best remembered for playing alongside Penny Marshall in the hit series, she did a ton of other gigs throughout her career ... like taking on projects on Broadway and appearing on other shows such as "8 Simple Rules".