Too Short Gets Street Sign and His Own Holiday in Oakland

Too Short is officially getting his flowers from his hometown of Oakland -- he now has a street sign in his honor for his years of community service!!!

The ceremony was a full circle moment … the Bay Area rap legend was honored inside his '84 alma mater Fremont High School, where he was a standout drum player.

As a result, Mayor Libby Schaaf renamed the school's marching band after Short — in addition to proclaiming December 10 as "Too Short Day" and renaming the stretch of Foothill Boulevard after the legendary rap star.

Oakland OGs Sway Calloway and Mistah F.A.B., who himself just received the key to city, were also on hand to show love -- which Short passionately lobbed back to the people of the Bay, touching on many key points that shaped his globally successful career.

Short's Mount Westmore bandmate Ice Cube also shared some emotional words … crediting the "Blow the Whistle" rapper for creating his own rap lane and bringing hope to the state of California as a whole.

It was Mayor Schaaf's last proclamation in office as her term is ending at the end of the year, but she left Short with some bars of her stating, "You have told the stories of Oakland’s streets, so it’s only right that Oakland gives you a street!!!"