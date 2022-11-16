E-40 and Too Short Want Rappers to Stop Instagram Flexing

The alarming murder rate in rap these days has hip hop's OGs E-40 and Too Short searching for solutions, and they think social media's a good place to start.

In a new op-ed for The Atlantic, 40 and Short blame the current trend of social media stunting for fueling gun violence in hip hop writing, "Rappers are trying too hard to flex online to the detriment of their safety ... These dudes are getting money at a faster rate than we ever did."

The Bay Area ambassadors are 30-year veterans of hip hop ... dating back to a time before the industry had amassed actual wealth.

Now they feel rap artists are swimming in excess, and wasting their talent and money in places like strip clubs.

The Mt. Westmore duo questions why rappers can spend thousands on their outfits, hop in luxury cars and post wads of money on Instagram with no logical reason for the flex. They note, "With success comes jealousy and anger."

The year 2022 has been a particularly bloody year for hip hop ... with high-profile stars such as JayDaYoungan, PnB Rock, and most recently, Migos rapper Takeoff all being gunned down across the country.

40 and Short are calling for an intervention -- much like Louis Farrakhan did for rappers following the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. in the late 90s.