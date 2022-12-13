NBA Renames, Redesigns MVP Trophy ... After Michael Jordan!!

The NBA's Most Valuable Player trophy just got a makeover ... and the league revealed they redesigned and renamed the award after the G.O.A.T. -- Michael Jordan!!

In fact, the NBA unveiled six newly designed trophies on Tuesday that will be awarded to the best players of the season.

The MVP trophy is now named after His Airness and is described as a bronze trophy that features "a player breaking out of a rock to reach for the ultimate rock — a crystal basketball."

The prize pays homage to Jordan's jersey number #23 and his 6 NBA titles ... as the trophy stands 23.6 inches tall, and weighs 23.6 pounds.

It also stands on a five-sided base -- a salute to MJ's 5 MVPs -- and has a 15-degree angle base which is a nod to his 15-year NBA career.

Mark Smith, retired VP of Innovation Special Projects at Nike, Inc., and Jordan Brand designer, worked with MJ for the new look ... saying he's honored to have created such a memorable piece.

"As we worked together on this project, it was very important to Michael that the figure not be a likeness of him, but instead that the recipient should be able to see himself in the award," Smith said.

"For Michael, naming the award in his honor was recognition enough.”

The other five trophies will be named after legends Jerry West, Hakeem Olajuwon, Wilt Chamberlain, John Havlicek, and George Mikan.

The Clutch Player of the Year will be named after West, the Lakers legend who won the NBA Finals MVP back in 1969.

The Defensive Player of the Year will be renamed after 2-time DPOY and Rockets great Olajuwon, while the Rookie of the Year award is retitled after Chamberlin, who had a peerless rookie season in 1960.

Havlicek gets the honor of having his name on the Sixth Man of the Year trophy and Mikan -- known for his "Mikan Drill" layup and footwork -- will represent the Most Improved Player of the Year award.