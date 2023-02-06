Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Soccer Star Christian Atsu Missing After Turkey Earthquake ... Reportedly Trapped Under Rubble

2/6/2023 7:54 AM PT
Former Premier League star Christian Atsu, who played for Chelsea and Newcastle, is missing after a massive earthquake hit Turkey on Monday ... with multiple outlets reporting he's feared to be trapped underneath rubble.

The 7.8-magnitude quake rocked the country at 4:17 AM -- killing scores of people and leveling buildings ... and according to local reports out of Turkey, Atsu has not been seen or heard from since the shaking began.

Newcastle officials tweeted they're "praying for some positive news." The Ghana Football Association added in a tweet of its own, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news."

Atsu, a 31-year-old winger, joined Turkish club Hatayspor back in September ... and had just played in a game for them hours before the earthquake on Sunday night, scoring a goal.

He had previously played for Al-Raed in Saudi Arabia in 2021-22.

According to reports, more than 2,300 people have died due to Monday's earthquake ... with many more missing -- as search and rescue efforts remain ongoing.

Story developing ...

