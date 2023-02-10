Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Scores Another Legal Win For Celeb Client

Johnny Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez just scored another major legal win for a different celebrity client.

Camille and attorney Steve Cook from Brown Rudnick LLP represented "Yellowstone" star Q'orianka Kilcher in her worker's compensation insurance fraud case ... and the law firm announced Friday the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office dismissed all charges against the actress.

TMZ broke the story ... Kilcher hired Camille and Steve in September to help her win the case ... and they ultimately delivered.

Remember ... Kilcher was hit with two counts of workers' comp insurance fraud back in July, following an investigation by the California Dept. of Insurance. Officials said they found evidence the actress improperly collected over $90,000 in disability benefits.

CDOI claimed Kilcher collected the money over the course of 2 years, as a result of a neck injury she said she suffered back in 2018 during filming for "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." Officials claim she continued raking in disability benefits while filming "Yellowstone" episodes in 2019 and charged her with felonies.

Kilcher maintained her innocence, saying she suffered a serious and life-altering traumatic injury on the 'Dora' set, and Camille and Steve set out to clear her name.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office tells TMZ ... "After the charges were filed, the Workers Compensation Insurance claims adjuster retroactively changed his conclusion regarding her ability to work. We therefore determined that Ms. Kilcher did not commit insurance fraud and advised the court that we were unable to proceed."

In a statement, Kilcher says she's "beyond grateful" her case was dismissed ... and she's thanking Camille and Steve "for their steadfast belief in my innocence." She adds, "without their advocacy, we would not be here today."