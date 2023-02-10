Ray J Says Beef with Raz B Is Brewing, Pumps New R&B Supergroup

Play video content TMZ.com

Ray J isn't proud of the content he's making with his new streaming company The Dosh Network, and says it's looking like he'll have to clash with B2K's Raz B about it!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got the enigmatic R&B star Friday in NYC as he capped off a week guest hosting The Breakfast Club. He's lamenting about "The Dosh Fight Club" ... a series he says is brining out the WORST in participating fighters!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ray says Raz and the network are exposing the fighters' substance abuse and parenting issues and he doesn't want it associated with his own brand.

Raz is an exec at the network, but he and Ray have been butting heads over the level of filth in the content ... and warns there will be ramifications if the course isn't corrected!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Despite the brewing drama, Ray says he's truly excited about his RSVP supergroup project ... consisting of himself, Sammie, Bobby V and Pleasure P.

The quad first came together during Ray's ill-fated 2022 Verzuz performance ... which Ray openly admits he bombed -- but still went on to release their first single, "Money Everywhere," as a group Friday.

Ray says the project is self-funded and compares his group's perseverance to the Jamaican bobsled team from "Cool Runnings" ... raunchy XXX lyrics and all.