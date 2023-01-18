Ray J Reconciles With Estranged Wife Princess Love For 42nd Birthday

Play video content

Ray J and his estranged wife, Princess Love, have had their share of ups and downs over the years -- but it appears they've smoothed things out ... at least for his birthday.

Ray turned 42 Tuesday and was live on Instagram most of the night ... broadcasting from a Vegas hotel he and Princess rented out to throw his children a party in his honor.

The music was blasting and performers in Mickey and Minnie Mouse, "Toy Story" Woody and Buzz Lightyear costumes kept the kids occupied as Ray preached to the camera.

Ray says his middle-age status has made him appreciate the finer things in life -- like seeing his kids happy and starting "fresh" with Princess -- despite they fact they're going through a divorce.

TMZ broke the story in October 2021 ... Ray filed for divorce from Princess, citing irreconcilable differences, the case is still ongoing.

March 2022

Princess spoke to us back in March about the hurdles she and Ray have faced, but didn't seem to be all that concerned about the divorce ... so maybe she felt it would work itself out.

Ray's been alarming fans as of late ... posting cryptic messages that hinted at self-harm and picking a bone with Tyrese of all people.