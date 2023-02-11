American Airlines Jet Collides With Shuttle Bus At LAX, 5 Injured

Play video content KTTV

Investigators are probing a third commercial plane mishap within a month ... the latest was Friday night at LAX ... and multiple people were hurt.

An American Airlines commercial plane collided with a passenger bus on the LAX tarmac, leaving five people injured.

The empty jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it crashed into the shuttle bus, smashing into the front end and damaging the windows.

Four people were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The 5th person was treated at the scene and released.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the collision, which comes on the heels of last month's close call at JFK Airport in NYC ... and a similar incident last Tuesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

Play video content 1/13/23

In the JFK incident, an American Airlines plane crossed a runway without getting clearance from air traffic control, which prevented a Delta Air Lines flight from taking off, officials said.

Luckily, the two planes didn't make contact, but they came within 1400 feet of one another. And thankfully, no one was injured.

The NTSB is investigating an incident involving a Southwest 737 and FedEx 767 that occurred today in Austin. Initial ADS-B data show the landing 767 overflying the departing 737. We are processing granular data now. https://t.co/twHCydm5ixhttps://t.co/wZ3Z0xKJem pic.twitter.com/nkKVjshXmf — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 5, 2023 @flightradar24

In the Austin incident, a Southwest passenger jet came within 100 feet of colliding with a FedEx cargo plane, but a quick-thinking pilot averted the disaster.