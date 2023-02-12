Steve Young Good Genes Or Good Docs?!?

Steve Young's looks over the years are hands down the MOST valuable!

Here is a 32-year-old version of the pro footballer with his chiseled game face on full display ... ready to take on the Denver Broncos in SF back in 1994 (left). This was the same year he was named MVP (in addition to 1992) and just a few months before he and his fellow 49ers won the Super Bowl XXIX.

And 29 years later ... the NFL Hall Of Famer recently took his winning looks to Vegas and commentated on the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Las Vegas Raiders game (right).

Whether on or off the field, Mr. Young is still scoring points in the 'looks' department.

The question is ...