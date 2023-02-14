Cardi B, Offset Head to McDonald's For Collab Meal, Met by Huge Crowd

Play video content Instagram / @iamcardib

Cardi B and Offset are spendin' Valentine's Day together at the golden arches for the unveiling of their collab meal, and they certainly weren't alone ... because a MASSIVE swarm of fans met them there.

The happy couple hit up the Times Square McDonald's Tuesday, and if ya didn't know that location is one of the busiest in the world ... you'd definitely know it after seeing the scene the couple created.

The entire staff was eagerly waitin' for them too, cheering them on as they walked up to the counter to get their grub bags.

They also had a kiss cam in the building for Cardi and Offset to snap some pics -- and they even ended up on the Jumbotron outside the restaurant for all of Times Square to see!

TMZ broke the story ... sources connected to the couple told us they shot their Super Bowl ad around Christmas time, and the final product introduced the couple's new meal to millions of viewers on Sunday.