NBA's Bryn Forbes Arrested After Allegedly Striking Woman 'Several Times'
NBA's Bryn Forbes Arrested ... Allegedly Struck Woman 'Several Times'
2/15/2023 12:33 PM PT
NBA guard Bryn Forbes -- who was just waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves last week -- was arrested on Wednesday morning after he allegedly hit a woman "several times."
The altercation, according to the San Antonio Police Department, happened in Texas at around 5 a.m. after the 29-year-old basketball player and a woman had been out on the town.
Police say the woman told them Forbes had become upset at her while they were out, and when they drove home, the two got into an argument that turned physical.
According to cops, the woman said Forbes struck her multiple times in the confrontation, "causing injury and pain." Police say EMS arrived on scene and provided her medical attention.
Forbes was arrested a short time later and booked on a charge of assault bodily injury -- married/co-hab. Jail records show as of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in custody.
Cops say an investigation remains ongoing.
Bryn Forbes has 14 PTS on 5-5 shooting 😳— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2021 @BleacherReport
Bucks are on fire. pic.twitter.com/GqmnVM3ouK
Forbes went unpicked in the 2016 NBA Draft, but latched on with the San Antonio Spurs as a rookie nonetheless, playing in 36 games.
He went on to log minutes for San Antonio until 2020, when he signed as a free agent with the Milwaukee Bucks. He's since played for the Spurs again, the Denver Nuggets, and then the T-Wolves this year.