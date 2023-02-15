NBA's Bryn Forbes Arrested After Allegedly Striking Woman 'Several Times'

NBA guard Bryn Forbes -- who was just waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves last week -- was arrested on Wednesday morning after he allegedly hit a woman "several times."

The altercation, according to the San Antonio Police Department, happened in Texas at around 5 a.m. after the 29-year-old basketball player and a woman had been out on the town.

Police say the woman told them Forbes had become upset at her while they were out, and when they drove home, the two got into an argument that turned physical.

According to cops, the woman said Forbes struck her multiple times in the confrontation, "causing injury and pain." Police say EMS arrived on scene and provided her medical attention.

Forbes was arrested a short time later and booked on a charge of assault bodily injury -- married/co-hab. Jail records show as of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in custody.

Cops say an investigation remains ongoing.

Forbes went unpicked in the 2016 NBA Draft, but latched on with the San Antonio Spurs as a rookie nonetheless, playing in 36 games.