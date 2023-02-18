Greg Hardy Knockout Out Cold in Bare Knuckle Fight Debut

Former NFL player, Greg Hardy started his new career in the boxing ring Friday night ... but he wound up getting his ass whooped.

Yoooo, Greg Hardy just got his block knocked off in bkfc!🔥 pic.twitter.com/lw2Y3IUtIc — Stiff_Jab🥊 (@stiff_jab_) February 18, 2023 @stiff_jab_

Hardy was duking it out with Josh Watson in the "Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship: Knucklemania 3" and, by the second round, he was eating the canvas.

Hardy's nightmare started at the end of the first round when he got punched so hard by Watson, he went flying into the ropes, nearly crumbling to the ground.

Then, in the second round, Watson landed a crushing left hook that put Hardy flat on his back. He tried to get to his feet, but he couldn't as the ref counted him out.

Last year, Hardy signed with BKFC, which promotes boxing without gloves. He previously had a deal with the UFC, but his contract was not renewed.