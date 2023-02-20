Blueface, Akademiks Argue Over Alleged Lil Baby and Chrisean Rock DMs

Lil Baby's attempt to allegedly "work" with Chrisean Rock is backfiring ... with Blueface now claiming the "4PF" rapper was actually texting him instead of his intended target.

The messy social media exchange exploded after Blueface put Baby's text message to Chrisean on blast ... with Baby maintaining his innocence by claiming he was merely a "big brother" to her.

Met my bitch one time talm bout he “big brother”😂 You ain’t no son to me the truth could never be a dis pic.twitter.com/cIiSMCrxQ2 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) February 20, 2023 @bluefacebleedem

Blueface claims Baby only met Chrisean once, and was just trying to be slick ... when Akademiks stepped in and clowned Blue for being jealous after previously downplaying his relationship with Chrisean.

Ak called Blueface a terrible manager to Chrisean for exposing every artist who's riding her current wave of clout.

During the Super Bowl, Chrisean linked with Rick Ross for a photo ... only to hear a mouthful from Blue over getting too close to the legendary rapper.

Is this the same nigga or am I tripping? We sure did make cuz a believer an I’m so proud of that pic.twitter.com/Unc79bOkaA — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) February 20, 2023 @bluefacebleedem

Blue says all the controversy is going toward Chrisean's music career, which he funds out of his own pocket.