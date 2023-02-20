John Mayer's L.A. Home Hit By Trespasser, Cops Called
2/20/2023 12:15 AM PT
Someone possibly up to no good must've thought John Mayer's home was a wonderland ... because cops rushed there after his security team spotted a trespasser.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police hit up John's L.A. area home last month after someone was caught on camera roaming the property. Sources say they got out of the camera's range and then just disappeared.
Cops searched on foot and even with a police helicopter but turned up empty-handed.
Police didn't search inside the house -- John's private security told them no alarm was triggered, and they assured cops the house was safe.
No arrests have been made. BTW, John wasn't home at the time of the incident.
John Mayer's Home Burglarized and 'Ransacked'
This isn't the first time his home's been targeted ... someone broke in back in 2018, and the place was ransacked. The culprit took off with somewhere between $100-200K in property.