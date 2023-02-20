NBA's Meyers Leonard Signing With Bucks Two Years After Antisemitic Slur Incident
NBA's Meyers Leonard Signing With Bucks ... Two Years After Antisemitic Slur Incident
2/20/2023 3:09 PM PT
Meyers Leonard is back ... the NBA center is signing a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks -- almost two years after he said an antisemitic slur during a video game live stream.
The 7-foot big man will be joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on a 10-day deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday -- marking the first time Leonard will be on a roster since 2021.
Remember, the former Miami Heat player was suspended indefinitely after he made the offensive comment while playing "Call of Duty: Warzone" on Twitch in March 2021.
The NBA launched an investigation ... which ultimately led to a $50k fine and an additional suspension.
The Heat traded the 30-year-old to the Oklahoma City Thunder a few days after the incident -- but he was later released. He was also banned from the Twitch platform.
Leonard -- the 11th overall pick out of the 2012 NBA draft -- worked with several Jewish organizations to fight antisemitism while away from the NBA hardwood -- and told us back in Oct. 2021 that he had learned a ton, and was remorseful for his actions.
"I can only be hopeful that people will allow me bounce back from a mistake," Leonard said at the time. "This was a mistake of extreme ignorance, and I own it."