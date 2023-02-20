Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

NBA's Meyers Leonard Signing With Bucks Two Years After Antisemitic Slur Incident

NBA's Meyers Leonard Signing With Bucks ... Two Years After Antisemitic Slur Incident

2/20/2023 3:09 PM PT
meyers leonard
Getty

Meyers Leonard is back ... the NBA center is signing a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks -- almost two years after he said an antisemitic slur during a video game live stream.

The 7-foot big man will be joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on a 10-day deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday -- marking the first time Leonard will be on a roster since 2021.

Remember, the former Miami Heat player was suspended indefinitely after he made the offensive comment while playing "Call of Duty: Warzone" on Twitch in March 2021.

THE FOUL MOMENT
Twitch.tv

The NBA launched an investigation ... which ultimately led to a $50k fine and an additional suspension.

The Heat traded the 30-year-old to the Oklahoma City Thunder a few days after the incident -- but he was later released. He was also banned from the Twitch platform.

Leonard -- the 11th overall pick out of the 2012 NBA draft -- worked with several Jewish organizations to fight antisemitism while away from the NBA hardwood -- and told us back in Oct. 2021 that he had learned a ton, and was remorseful for his actions.

10/6/21
A BETTER MAN
TMZSports.com

"I can only be hopeful that people will allow me bounce back from a mistake," Leonard said at the time. "This was a mistake of extreme ignorance, and I own it."

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later