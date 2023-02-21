Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jake Paul Thanks Dubai Gym Owner For Training Time W/ Signed Erling Haaland Jersey

Jake Paul Gifts Dubai Gym Owner Signed Haaland Jersey ... Thanks For The Training Time!!!

2/21/2023 9:05 AM PT
jake paul umar kamani

Forget cards and fruit baskets ... Jake Paul just thanked a gym owner in Dubai for letting him use his facility this month with a way better gift -- a Man City jersey personally signed by superstar Erling Haaland!!

The YouTuber-turned-boxer brought the "thank you" present out to Umar Kamani at The Kamani Club this week ... after the PrettyLittleThing founder opened up his gym's doors to allow the 6-0 boxer to train for this weekend's Tommy Fury fight.

jake paul umar kamani

TMZ Sports has learned ... Paul got the No. 9, blue jersey signed by Haaland himself -- before framing it and handing it over to Kamani.

Of course, the gift was super meaningful -- as Kamani is known to be a huge Man City fan.

Erling Haaland
Getty

The 34-year-old mogul appreciated the gift ... thanking Paul and wishing him good luck against Fury in a social media post.

"A great camp from #TeamPaul at @thekamaniclub over the last few weeks," the post read, "wishing you the best of luck in your upcoming fight."

Paul's sights are now squarely on Fury -- as the two will finally fight each other on Sunday in Riyadh.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later