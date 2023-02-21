Warren Sapp Recalls Nas Losing It Over His 'QB Killer' Email Handle

Warren Sapp is laughing off a riff he had with Nas back in the day, and it all started because the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year's email address referenced his hatred for quarterbacks.

Sapp's talking about the days before cell phones and social media -- just 2-way pagers communicating via email. He says that's how he and Nas stayed in touch after meeting in NYC at the top of the century.

Warren was an NFL sack king at the time, so he created the email address "QB Killer" for his 2-way tag -- which pissed off Nas, who's famously from Queensbridge, NY ... hence, the "QB's Finest" moniker.

So, the next time Warren's in NYC, he hits Nas on his pager and once he saw the "QB Killer" email ... Nas immediately got heated, according to Sapp -- and he says the rapper cursed him out until they cleared up the misunderstanding.