Alabama's Brandon Miller To Play Vs. USC Despite Connection To Ex-Teammate's Murder Case

Univ. of Alabama star forward Brandon Miller is expected to play on Wednesday night ... one day after cops testified he was the one who brought the gun that was used in the killing of a woman in Tuscaloosa last month.

The school's athletic director, Greg Byrne, said in a podcast just hours before the Tide were set to tip off against the Univ. of South Carolina that Miller did make the trip with the team to Columbia, S.C. and is scheduled to play in the game.

The contest is slated to begin at 8 PM CT.

Of course, the impending move comes as a surprise to many ... as on Tuesday, police said Miller had a connection to the murder case involving his ex-teammate, Darius Miles.

Cops alleged in testimony that Miles had contacted Miller on Jan. 15 about bringing him Miles' gun, which he'd left in Miller's car earlier in the night. Police said Miller eventually arrived on the scene with it -- and the firearm was ultimately used in the killing of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

Miles' friend, 20-year-old Michael Davis, is the one actually accused of pulling the trigger.

Following the new police testimony, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Miller was not facing any punishment from him or the school. Oats told reporters, "Brandon hasn't been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time."

Miller's attorney, in a lengthy statement released Wednesday afternoon, said Miles' gun was in Miller's car when Miller went to pick up the former Tide basketball player ... but Miller insists he "never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur."

The attorney added, "Brandon does not own a firearm and has never even handled a firearm. Moreover, he had no knowledge of any intent to use any weapon."

Miller has not been charged with any crimes. He is fully cooperating with authorities in the case, his attorney said.

Miles and Davis, meanwhile, are both facing capital murder charges.