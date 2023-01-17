Alabama's Darius Miles Provided Firearm To Gunman In Fatal Shooting ... Cops Say

Former Univ. of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been accused of providing the firearm to the gunman who shot and killed a woman near campus over the weekend ... this according to cops in new court documents.

Police say in the filings, made public on Tuesday and obtained by TMZ Sports, that after Jamea Harris was killed by gunfire on The Strip in Tuscaloosa in the early hours of Sunday morning ... Miles admitted to providing a 20-year-old man named Michael Davis with the handgun prior to the shooting.

Cops claim Davis shot at the 23-year-old woman while she was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that had been stopped on the popular stretch of road near the Crimson Tide's campus. They say in the docs witnesses identified Davis as the gunman -- and that there is surveillance video of it all.

Harris died shortly after being struck by one of the bullets, cops say.

Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said in a news conference Sunday evening that it appeared "the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip."

As we reported, both Miles and Davis were charged with capital murder over the incident ... and arrested on Sunday.

Miles, who was seen sobbing at the jail following the arrest, was released from the Alabama men's basketball team a short time after he was put in cuffs.

"We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles, and he is no longer a member of the Alabama men's basketball team," the school said. "Athletics, in conjunction with the University, is fully cooperating with this investigation."