Boxing Star Conor Benn Cleared Of Doping, Overeating Eggs Caused Dirty Urine

Here's a new one -- boxing star Conor Benn has been cleared of doping allegations stemming from failed drug tests last year ... after officials determined the popped sample was due to eating too many eggs!!

The 21-0 (14 KOs) fighter vowed to clear his name after clomiphene was found in his urine three days before his October fight against Chris Eubank Jr. ... which ultimately led to the event being postponed.

FYI, clomiphene is a fertility drug ... but it can elevate testosterone levels while burning fat in men.

After a thorough investigation, the World Boxing Council announced Wednesday the British boxer has been cleared of doping ... after the organization concluded his egg-heavy diet "raised a reasonable explanation for the Adverse Finding."

The WBC also reinstated Benn in the rankings ... as officials found zero evidence his actions were intentional.

"The WBC Nutrition Committee will work with Mr. Benn’s team to design a nutrition program geared to avoid the risk of a future adverse finding caused by nutritional factors," the org. said in its statement.