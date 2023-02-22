Khloe Kardashian Sued by Former Household Assistant For Unpaid Wages

Khloe Kardashian allegedly canned one of her former household assistants after he suffered a knee injury, and now he's suing ... but Khloe's attorney is calling BS.

Khloe just got hit with a lawsuit from her former-hired help, Matthew Manhard, who says working for her was a total nightmare.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Manhard claims he worked for Khloe from January 2019 until November 2022, when he says she fired him as he was trying to return to work from a knee injury that put him on the shelf.

Khloe's legal rep tells a different story, saying, "It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role."

Khloe's former assistant claims she kept him so busy with tasks, he often couldn't take his legally required breaks ... and he says she also skirted paying him overtime even though he often worked 12-hour days.

What's more, Manhard claims he injured his knee in May and told Khloe he couldn't work ... but he says when he tried to come back to the job a few months later in November, he was fired.

As for Manhard's leave, Khloe's legal spokesperson tells us, "Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit."